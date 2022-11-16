Shimada

WARNER MUSIC JAPAN has added KAZUHIRO SHIMADA as Chief Operating Officer. SHIMADA will report to WARNER MUSIC JAPAN CEO KAZ KOBAYASHI.

SHIMADA, with over 15 years of music industry, digital and business development experience, joins from AMAZON MUSIC JAPAN. He was most recently Director & General Manager. Previously, he was Corporate Executive of UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN, and prior to that, VP/Strategy of MTV NETWORKS JAPAN. SHIMADA has also worked at independent film acquisition, marketing and distribution company, GAGA COMMUNICATIONS.

SHIMADA commented, "WARNER MUSIC is highly influential in JAPAN and has an incredible reputation in the entertainment industry for its artist-first approach, focusing particularly on building long-term careers. I’m excited to join KAZ and his team and can’t wait to lead WARNER MUSIC JAPAN into the next level."

KOBAYASHI added, "KAZUHIRO is an outstanding exec who has a proven track record in the entertainment sector, and an extensive understanding of the Japanese music industry. We’re very pleased to have him come onboard. With his unique expertise and broad network, KAZUHIRO will play a significant role in accelerating our growth in JAPAN. He’s a fantastic addition to our senior leadership team and I look forward to working with him to support our artists and helping them amplify their voices."

