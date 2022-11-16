Newly Launched

UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES (UMe), UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's global catalog division, has launched uDISCOVER MÚSICA, a Spanish-language destination for music fans to discover artists and explore stories from the UMG music catalog. The new site builds on uDISCOVER MUSIC, UMG’s consumer-facing music discovery, editorial, and eCommerce platform.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATIN AMERICA and IBERIAN PENINSULA Chairman & CEO JESUS LOPEZ said, "Latin culture and music continues to be a massive influence around the world, and our artists, and importantly their immense fans, remain at the forefront of this movement. With uDISCOVER MÚSICA, our artists and labels will have a dedicated platform and an even greater opportunity to reach and serve those fans and new audiences with the highest-quality news, interviews, insights, video content and exclusive experiences and special offers."

For more on uDISCOVER MÚSICA, see the official website here.

