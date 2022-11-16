First-Party Data

SPREAKER has released a new first-party data audience segmentation option for podcast advertisers to use for precisely targeting audiences in both programmatic and direct sales. The new offering has been in test mode since JUNE.

“Depreciating accuracy from third-party data, limitations on mobile device identifiers, and the loss of tracking cookies continue to have an unfavorable effect on those relying on third-party data for podcast advertising,” said Data and Insights Lead MARTIN HARO. “Now with SPREAKER's first-party data audience segments, our solution ingests data through AI and machine learning from real listeners' listening patterns, behaviors, and podcast content, which has enabled us to build specific audience segments that have proven to be 3X more accurate than third-party data.”

