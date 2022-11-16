New Outlet

GOW MEDIA's SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK will replace the programming it currently runs from SPORTSGRID with VSiN sports betting programming, effective JANUARY 9th. The deal will more than double VSiN's distribution, including long-form shows and BRENT MUSBURGER's "Action Updates," to over 300 stations. SPORTSMAP presently runs several hours of SPORTSGRID programming, including SCOTT FERRALL's show, in afternoon and late night time slots.

“We are thrilled to be working with VSiN,” said GOW MEDIA CEO DAVID GOW. “VSiN has set the standard for sports gambling content. Through this content distribution deal, we will bring together some of the most influential personalities in sports radio to entertain and inform our combined audiences.”

“DAVID GOW has created a powerhouse in the U.S. radio industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to be his choice to deliver real-time sports betting news, analysis and insights to the growing SPORTSMAP radio audience,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “This expanded distribution is a testament to VSiN’s commitment to delivering superior sports betting content. Over the past five years, VSiN has established itself as a leading voice in this space, and now as the largest national sports betting network, we will bring our unique brand of sports wagering content to more fans than ever before.”

