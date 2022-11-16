Washington, DC

HOWARD UNIVERSITY PBS affiliate WHUT-TV/WASHINGTON has received a Congressional Proclamation for Outstanding Programming in Mental Health Awareness for its "ARC 12 PROJECT: OPEN LINES," and a private screening and reception for the show featured HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON afternoon host FRANK SKI leading a post-screening discussion on mental health awareness with contributors to the project including ARC12 PROJECT co-founder and HOWARD Senior NOAH THIERRY, CHRISTIAN CAPELLAN, and AUSTIN CARMICHAEL.

WHUR/WHUT-TV GM SEAN PLATER said, “We are honored to be recognized for our place in this important conversation surrounding mental health. I’d like to thank the ARC12 PROJECT for serving up such a powerful, dynamic, and educationally stimulating programming piece. I know its rawness and realness will serve to not only inspire, but it will save lives."

SKI added, “This groundbreaking ARC12 PROJECT OPEN LINES program will help families better understand how they can help."

ARC12 PROJECT Co-Creator and OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres GARY BERNSTEIN commented, "This powerful programming is part of an ambitious movement inspired by MARK THIERRY and his son NOAH, who live this in real life every single day. They carry the courage and creativity it takes to empower others with practical tools which can advance a timely and absolutely critical dialogue surrounding mental health."

WHUT-TV Dir./Content ANGIE ANGE said, “I am so proud, inspired, and energized by this unique and important program on mental health and rightfully excited to bring this awareness initiative onto all of our WHUT platforms. Since we take mental health very seriously, the program’s openness, honesty, transparency, and relatability set a new bar on creative and impactful mental health programming. We intend to continue this important conversation and expand our relationship with the ARC12 PROJECT on other necessary mental health initiatives.”

Ski, Capellan, Carmichael, Thierry



« see more Net News