Honors

The LIBRARY OF AMERICAN BROADCASTING FOUNDATION's "GIANTS OF BROADCASTING & ELECTRONIC ARTS" ceremony was held TUESDAY (11/15) in NEW YORK, with iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN and CROMWELL MEDIA President BAYARD (BUD) WALTERS among the honorees.

Along with PITTMAN and WALTERS, the honorees included the late JULIA CHILD, STANDARD MEDIA GROUP CEO DEB McDERMOTT, CBS SPORTS Chairman SEAN McMANUS, actress S. EPATHA MERKERSON, SCRIPPS Pres./CEO ADAM SYMSON, former NBC NEWS Justice Correspondent PETE WILLIAMS, and CNN anchor/host and WASHINGTON POST columnist FAREED ZAKARIA. ABC NEWS "NIGHTLINE" co-anchor JUJU CHANG hosted the ceremony.

“We are absolutely thrilled to honor these exceptional individuals who have made major contributions and blazed trails in broadcasting and beyond,” said LABF Co-Chairs HEIDI RAPHAEL of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and attorney JACK GOODMAN in a joint statement. “Their relentless dedication, passion and leadership serve as an inspiring benchmark for future leaders in our industry for many years to come.”

Standing: Chang, Goodman, Symson, Pittman, Williams, McManus, IRTS Pres. Joyce Tudyn, Raphael, Zakaria.

Sitting: Alex Prud’homme (author and great nephew of Julia Child), Standard Media CEO Deb McDermott, Merkerson, Walters

(Photo: Wendy Moger-Bross)





