Takeover

CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK-POUGHKEEPSIE, NY announces that the first installment of the "SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEOVER" series hosted by guest musicians will be hosted by HOLE and SMASHING PUMPKINS bassist MELISSA AUF DER MAUR. The show debuts SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19th airing from 10p-11p (ET) and can be heard on air, online or via the IheartRadio app.



AUF DER MAUR stated, “RADIO WOODSTOCK is a treasured and rare Rock station -- we are so lucky to have a local station with so much integrity. It was an honor to be part of their SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEOVER series. Got to share some of my favorite songs and spread the word about BASILICA FARM & FLEA HOLIDAY MARKET. If you’re in upstate NEW YORK THANKSGIVING weekend, come join us at BASILICA HUDSON!”

AUF DER MAUR co-founded the multidisciplinary art venue BASILICA HUDSON in 2010.

