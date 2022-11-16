Linde

NASHVILLE-based SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING has acquired a "significant interest" in the music catalog of the late Hall Of Fame songwriter DENNIS LINDE.

In the 1970s, LINDE released five solo albums and is best known for writing ELVIS PRESLEY's "Burning Love." Other notable hits include, "Calling Baton Rouge," "Goodbye Earl," "John Deere Green," "Queen of My Double Wide Trailer," "It Sure Is Monday," "Bubba Shot The Jukebox," and others.

"It is not often that a catalog as distinguished and diverse as DENNIS LINDE's becomes available," said SHELTERED MUSIC SVP DARRELL FRANKLIN. "As a music publisher, this is the quality of work we all aspire to represent. I’m honored to be able to do that with this music and to help further raise awareness and appreciation of one of NASHVILLE’s greatest songwriting talents."

LINDE won BMI's "Top Writer Award" in 1994 and earned 14 BMI "Million-Air" songs. In 2001, he was inducted into the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME. He passed away in 2006 in NASHVILLE at age 63.

