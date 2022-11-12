JT (Photo: Facebook)

A Celebration of Life for radio veteran JOHN “JT” THOMAS has been set for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3rd at 3p (ET) at THE CHURCH OF ELEVEN22, 2811 Losco Road, JACKSONVILLE, FL. His wife, CARRIE MULVIHILL, shared on FACEBOOK, “Please join us in remembering and sharing memories of my dear sweet husband and a friend to all of you [who] are able to make it.” Another celebration will be held in CHICAGO at a later date.

THOMAS died earlier this month following a valiant nine-year battle with cancer (NET NEWS 11/14).

