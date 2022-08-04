Niko Moon (Photo: John Berinato)

RCA NASHVILLE artist NIKO MOON and his fellow singer-songwriter wife, former MONUMENT RECORDS artist ANNA MOON, welcomed their first child, daughter LILY ANNE MOON, YESTERDAY (11/15).

The couple shared with PEOPLE.com in AUGUST that the pregnancy came after an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) journey that began in 2020 when ANNA was diagnosed with uterine fibroids (NET NEWS 8/5). During the pregnancy, NIKO released a song and video for “I Can’t Wait To Love You,” which the couple wrote together for their baby.

