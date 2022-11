Webb

U.K. singer-songwriter MIMI WEBB will perform in the metaverse on iHEARTMEDIA's iHEARTRADIO LIVE stage on iHEARTLAND in ROBLOX or FORTNITE.

The show will stream live for 48 hours beginning at 7p (ET) on NOVEMBER 29th. WEBB will perform music from her debut studio album, "Amelia," which arrives next MARCH.

