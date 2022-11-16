Coming In January

The WOMEN IN MUSIC organization has set JANUARY 25-27 for its third annual Summit, once again taking place virtually via Zoom. The event, free for WIM members and ticketed for non-members, will include international participation and a career fair, along with executive programming; some WIM chapters will offer in-person networking events throughout the Summit week.

Pres. NICOLE BARSALONA said, "We’re delighted to announce dates for our third Annual WIM Summit, which will bring together members and partners from around the world to discuss the most pressing issues in our industry and in our lives, and to create safe and empowering spaces to learn and advance careers. There is just nothing like getting this powerful, inspiring community together, and that comes through both virtually and in-person. We're delighted to offer community building opportunities in both capacities this year."

“The most encouraging feedback I’ve received was during the 2022 Summit, when an audience member mentioned they’d tuned into the inaugural Summit in 2021 with a dream of working in the music industry," BARSALONA added. "After being inspired by the programming they saw that week, they’d gone for it. During the 2022 Summit, they were tuning in from their desk at their dream job, a new music industry career convert! That’s our mission in action. I can’t wait to see which sessions inspire and embolden the future leaders of our industry into 2023 and beyond.”

Find out more here and get details about registration here.

« see more Net News