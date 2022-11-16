Pearce Will Host And Perform

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's 13th annual holiday television special, “CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS,” returns this year with host and performer CARLY PEARCE. The special will air THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8th at 9p/10p (ET) on ABC, and the next day on HULU and DISNEY+. In addition to PEARCE, it will feature performances by STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN, DAN + SHAY, SCOTTY McCREERY, MAREN MORRIS, OLD DOMINION, MOLLY TUTTLE and THE WAR AND TREATY.

ROBERT DEATON is the Executive Producer, MILTON SNEED is the Director, and JON MACKS is the writer. Click here to see a preview.

