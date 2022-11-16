Stern And Springsteen

HOWARD STERN's interview with BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN on SIRIUSXM will air as a TV special on HBO NOVEMBER 27th at 10p (ET) and on demand on HBO MAX.

STERN went to SIRIUSXM's MANHATTAN studios for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic on OCTOBER 31st to interview SPRINGSTEEN, who performed several of his songs and discussed his new album of covers, "ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE." The TV special is produced by THE HOWARD STERN PRODUCTION COMPANY, THRILL HILL PRODUCTIONS, and SIRIUSXM.

