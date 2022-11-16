New Partnership

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM has teamed up with the UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS to co-publish and distribute books on Country music and related music styles.

The two will collaborate to co-publish new works, as well as distribute new titles under the museum's publishing arm, CMF PRESS, including reissuing significant out-of-print historical works.

The partnership's first release, "Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of LOS ANGELES Country-Rock," is a companion book to the museum's multi-year exhibition of the same name (NET NEWS 6/23).

"The UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS PRESS has an impressive track record of releasing important books examining the broad spectrum of music and documenting American culture," said COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM CEO KYLE YOUNG. "The collaboration is a perfect fit to continue our museum’s longstanding commitment of reaching beyond our gallery walls via book publishing and other media platforms to explore the rich heritage of Country music and its important contributions to history."

