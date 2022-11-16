Series On Salem

WNYC STUDIOS and NEW YORK PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK's "ON THE MEDIA" is offering a five-part podcast series examining SALEM MEDIA GROUP and its influence in far-right circles. "THE DIVIDED DIAL," hosted by KATIE THORNTON and edited by Exec. Producer KATYA ROGERS, includes an interview with SALEM SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE.

“Pundits and media personalities alike have long predicted the death of radio, but nearly a century since its rise to dominance, it still has higher reach than television, is nearly neck and neck with social media for how Americans get their news, and continues to exert enormous influence over public opinion and politics in AMERICA. At the same time, talk radio is difficult to sift through and often ignored by major media outlets, making it a perfect medium for the spread of dangerous falsehoods and extreme rhetoric,” said THORNTON. "SALEM represents a critical intersection of an under-scrutinized media platform with an increasingly radical political perspective -- and the story of the company provides a unique lens into the broader history of conservative and religious right radio in the US.”

The first episode, which posted TUESDAY (11/15), introduces SALEM and its role in spreading lies about the 2020 election, with the second episode looking at SALEM's history and parallels with the growth of the religious right. Two episodes go over the history of talk radio and how conservative talk came to dominate, and the fifth episode includes BOYCE's interview.

« see more Net News