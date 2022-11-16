Echeverria

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KMJ-A-F/FRESNO afternoon co-host FRANCES "SKIPPY" ECHEVERRIA has announced her retirement from radio. ECHEVERRIA joined KMJ to co-host afternoons with PHILIP TERESI in late 2019 after hosting mornings at crosstown ONE PUTT BROADCASTING Alternative KFRR (NEW ROCK 104.1) for nine years; she previously hosted at then-CLEAR CHANNEL Active Rock KRZR from 2001-2010.

In a post at MEDIUM, ECHEVERRIA described how she came to the realization that she needed to leave radio, thinking, "I didn’t want to do radio anymore. It wasn’t that it was bad. In fact, the chemistry with my partner was continually evolving into something better. I had good bosses. I felt like I was making a difference, whatever that means. Working there made me smarter. And yet I was done. Deep in my heart and down in my soul. Done." She concluded, "This has been years in the making. It’s about one story ending and another beginning. I just don’t know the plot yet."

