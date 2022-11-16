Free Show

SIRIUSXM has announced that ONEREPUBLIC will perform at its upcoming PANDORA LIVE concert. The free show will be hosted by THE MORNING MASH UP from HITS 1 and take place on MONDAY, DECEMBER 5th at AVANT GARDNER in BROOKLYN, NY. Fans can RSVP to attend the in-person show here.

Frontman RYAN TEDDER said, "We’re so excited to come to BROOKLYN to perform a PANDORA LIVE concert and can’t wait for the rest of our fans to hear the show on SIRIUSXM." The concert will air later in the month, DECEMBER 14th, on HITS 1, THE PULSE and the SXM app.

« see more Net News