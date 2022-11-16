Allen, King & Smith To Host

CBS has announced that this year's NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH will be hosted by JIMMIE ALLEN, ELLE KING and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's RACHEL SMITH. The special will air live from MUSIC CITY on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st from 8-10p (ET)/(PT), resuming for three more hours at 10:30p (ET)/(PT) on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, and available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

As previously announced, the star-studded special will feature nearly 50 performances by Country music stars, including BROOKS & DUNN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LITTLE BIG TOWN, ZAC BROWN BAND and more. The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight (ET), culminating with the NASHVILLE music note drop and fireworks at midnight (CT) (NET NEWS 8/31).

ALLEN said, “When I got the call to host NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, I was super excited and started looking forward to it right then. I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with ELLE KING and RACHEL SMITH, and see all the great performances that are lined up – it’s going to be awesome. Hosting is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and to do it on CBS is a big deal.”

KING said, "NEW YEAR’S EVE has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start. NASHVILLE has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year, and I can’t wait to see what next year brings. I am so excited to be hosting the festivities live from MUSIC CITY!”

SMITH added, “This hometown gal is thrilled to be back for round two of NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH. Hanging with my talented Country friends in MUSIC CITY on NEW YEAR’S EVE is the ultimate way to kick off the new year.”

