Award Nominations

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has opened the window for nominations for its 2023 Technology Awards, with nominations accepted through JANUARY 9th. The awards, to be presented at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS APRIL 15-19, 2023, include the NAB Digital Leadership Award, honoring an individual playing a significant role in moving a traditional broadcast business into success in digital media; Engineering Achievement Awards for radio and television; and the Technology Innovation Award for organizations and companies.

“The NAB Technology Awards celebrate groundbreaking advancements in broadcasting and highlight pioneering insights that are pushing our industry forward,” said NAB EVP/CTO SAM MATHENY. “We look forward to presenting these prestigious awards as we commemorate 100 years of technological innovation and evolution at the 2023 NAB SHOW.”

Find out more and submit nominations here.

