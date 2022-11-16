Annual Event Collects 2.8 Million Lbs Of Food

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA's morning show PRESTON & STEVE just completed their Annual "Camp Out For Hunger" event and raised over 2.8 million pounds of food and over $1 Million dollars cash to benefit needy individuals and families in the greater PHILADELPHIA area. Proceeds will directly benefit PHILABUNDANCE, DELAWARE VALLEY’s largest hunger relief organization.

From MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7th at 6a (ET) through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th at 11a (ET), PRESTON & STEVE camped out in the parking lot of XFINITY LIVE! PHILADELPHIA, collecting food donations from listeners and businesses in the greater PHILADELPHIA area. PRESTON & STEVE started "Camp Out For Hunger" back in 1998, and dozens of local and national celebrities, performers, and athletes were either on hand, or ‘zoomed in’ this year to lend their support.

Show host PRESTON ELLIOT said, "We've been doing this for twenty-five years and I still am blown away by the outpouring of support. To see people from every walk of life show up and donate warms my heart beyond belief. I'm so thankful for the sense of togetherness and overwhelming generosity."

WMMR PD BILL WESTON said, "Is there such a thing as win-win-win-win-win? Camp Out for Hunger benefits our community in need, our listeners, our sponsors and our morning show! It's also a big for radio.”

