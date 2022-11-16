Ortega

MOMENTUM BROADCASTING Country KJUG/VISALIA, CA APD/midday host ROSE ORTEGA has announced plans to retire next month. She has been a member of the KJUG team since 2012, and added APD stripes in 2018 (NET NEWS 12/18/18). Prior to KJUG, she did mornings at KSOF/FRESNO, CA for a decade.

PD RIK McNEIL is on the hunt for her successor, who will be the station’s first new midday host in 10 years and may also handle music duties, depending on experience.

McNEIL said, “This is an extremely high-profile personality position for the station. The successful candidate will not just reach out to the community, but be a leader in it. We’re looking for a proven track record of out-doing the competition for local content, listener interaction, and visibility. Experience with WIDE ORBIT, multi-track production software, and social media are a plus. This is an all-hands-on-deck position, and you will be expected to assist as needed with our sister stations in-house … KJUG is one of the few locally owned, managed, and programmed Country radio stations still around, and we pursue an aggressive promotional calendar, including 13 live station concerts in 2022.”

Send audio sample and resume, social media profiles, mobile content, and examples of your past success to rmcneil@momentumbroadcasting.com. A minimum of three to five years of on-air radio experience is required. Women are strongly encouraged to apply.

ORTEGA can be reached here.

