The NEW JERSEY SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS handed out its 2022 EXCELLENCE IN JOURNALISM AWARDS at a ceremony in PRINCETON SATURDAY (11/12).

“The goal for this contest is to highlight the best in journalism within NEW JERSEY, and the best journalism about the GARDEN STATE,” said NJ-SPJ Pres. P. KENNETH BURNS. “I am proud that our contest highlighted great journalists and provided a platform for outlets to compete against each other in a professional, friendly competition.”

First place winners from audio include:

Best Sports Feature, GARDEN STATE Division: DOUG DOYLE, NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK, "KEN BURNS Documentary MUHAMMAD ALI"

Best Breaking News Coverage, GARDEN STATE Division: DOUG DOYLE and NATE CHINEN, WBGO, "Jazz Legend CHICK COREA Dies"

Best Breaking News Coverage, Metro Division: AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK, “The Fury of IDA”

Best In-Depth Reporting, Metro Division: P. KENNETH BURNS, WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA, “Where is the GLASSBORO-CMDEN Line? An update on a long-awaited SOUTH JERSEY project”

Special Category: Best COVID Coverage, GARDEN STATE Division: ERIN VOGT and SERGIO BICHAO, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, “Hospital gives wealthy donors access to COVID vaccine”

Special Category: Best COVID Coverage, Metro Division: KAREN YI, NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK, “COVID-19 Kills Young Latino Men In NJ”

Best Arts and Entertainment Coverage, GARDEN STATE Division: DOUG DOYLE, WBGO, “The Black Church, a WBGO Panel Discussion” Best Podcast, GARDEN STATE Division, Print: CHRIS ISEMAN, RYAN ROSS, STEVE EDELSON, PAUL WOOD, THE RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM, "THE CHOP: A RUTGERS FOOTBALL PODCAST"

Best Podcast, GARDEN STATE Division, Broadcast: DOUG DOYLE, WBGO, “SPORTSJAM WITH DOUG DOYLE”

Best Podcast, GARDEN STATE Division, Digital: SCOTT GURIAN, “SHELTER PODCAST: What Shelter Means to Me”

Best Podcast, Metro Division, Broadcast: TIM SCHELD, PETER HASKELL, WCBS, “880 IN DEPTH: The NJ Vaccine Hunt”

Best Public Affairs Show, GARDEN STATE Division, Broadcast: DOUG DOYLE, ALEXANDRA HILL, JOE HERNANDEZ, HARLAN JACOBSON, WBGO, “WBGO JOURNAL 6/26/2021"

