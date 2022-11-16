DEI Symposium

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS and the NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION held a one-day Human Resources and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Forum on TUESDAY (11/15). The symposium featured sessions on companies' DEI objectives, leadership, DEI audits, and best practices.

"NABLF's mission is to equip our industry with the best tools to attract, train and retain the innovative and talented broadcasters that will shape our future," said NABLF President and NAB Chief Diversity Officer MICHELLE DUKE. "This forum will help hiring managers and broadcast executives understand the needs of their employees and ensure organizations are well-positioned to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

