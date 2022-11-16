The Bigger Picture: Why?

Why are you making listeners jump through hoops to listen to your brand? Why are you making listeners jump through hoops to win prizes from you? It’s bad enough that the ratings system and methodology (PPM) is difficult enough to actually achieve “real” ratings with a decent margin of error, let alone capture (and keep) the attention of anyone within the first six seconds of content. So why would you as a programmer, or personality, do and say things on air that make it so difficult for your listeners to stick around and engage, or try to win prizes from the station?

In this week's "The Bigger Picture," MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' asks the question, and explains why it can have a devastating impact on ratings.





