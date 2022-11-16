Duhs & Fleisher

SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted MIKAELA DUHS and GRACE FLEISHER to Senior Account Executive roles. Each joined the company in 2018, most recently serving in Account Executive positions.

DUHS was an on-air DJ and video editor for her college radio station, KCPR/SAN LUIS OBISPO, which inspired her to pursue a career in the music industry. She once filmed an interview for the station with genre transcending band CHICANO BATMAN — which would later become her client at SHORE FIRE. DUHS joined SHORE FIRE as a Publicity Assistant — rising to Junior Account Executive in 2019, then Account Executive last year. Her clients include KHRUANGBIN, comic AMANDA SEALES, livestream shopping platform NTWRK and the CENTER OF ITALIAN MODERN ART in NEW YHORK CITY.

FLEISHER worked for the award-winning local news publication COLUMBUS UNDERGROUND and interned at multiple marketing agencies while at OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY. After graduating, she served as a writer and managing editor at various publications — primarily covering electronic dance music — as well as a social media coordinator at CONSEQUENCE before joining SHORE FIRE, rising from Publicity Coordinator to Junior Account Executive in 2019, making Account Executive in 2021. Among her clients are CAT POWER, FLOATING POINTS, the late jazz giant PHAROAH SANDERS and THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA and multiple acclaimed music documentaries such as 2018’s “Echo In The Canyon” and the 2021 GRAMMY winner for best music film, “LINDA RONSTADT: The Sound Of My Voice,” as well as footwear brand DR. MARTENS — among other clients in entertainment and beyond.

SHORE FIRE SVP Publicity REBECCA SHAPIRO said, “Both MIKAELA and GRACE have shown themselves to be talented, passionate and versatile publicists, and collaborative members of our team. I’m so proud of their growth over the past few years, and am confident they will continue to be thoughtful and empathetic leaders at the company and in the industry at large.”

« see more Net News