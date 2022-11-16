Stanberry

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS VP/Government Relations CHARLYN STANBERRY is one of the 100 lobbyists named to the NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR LOBBYING AND ETHICS (NILE) list of 2022's top lobbyists. STANBERRY joined NAB in APRIL 2021 and previously served as Chief of Staff for Rep. YVETTE CLARKE (D-NY).

"NAB congratulates CHARLYN on this well-deserved recognition of her advocacy for America's local TV and radio broadcasters and her commitment to service," said NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. "CHAR's work reflects the spirit of broadcasting, which holds at its core the belief in helping to improve the lives of others. We are grateful for her work in defending and supporting local broadcasters across the country."

