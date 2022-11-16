Coming Up Tuesday

MAINESTREAM MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic HOT RADIO MAINE (WHTP (HOT 104.7)/PORTLAND, WJYE-A (100.3 W262DP)/LEWISTON and WCYR-A (102.9 W275CO)/BANGOR) is ready for their 10th annual THANKSGIVING turkey giveaway. This year, HOT RADIO MAINE is giving away 100 turkeys to local listeners.

Over the 10 years of the program, HOT RADIO MAINE has given away over 1,700 turkeys for THANKSGIVING.

HOT RADIO MAINE PD/morning host RYAN DEELON commented, "We’re incredibly proud to hold this event now for our 10th year! We appreciate the support of the local community and are constantly looking for ways to give back. We know that specifically this year that the cost of everything continues to rise including the price of turkeys. Hopefully, this give-away will be able to help those struggling with the purchase this THANKSGIVING."

« see more Net News