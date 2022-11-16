Benefit Concert

"Boots On The Sand," a benefit concert for victims of HURRICANE IAN being organized by Country artist IRA DEAN, has announced additional performers. GAVIN DeGRAW, JOHN RICH and RAELYNN will join the previously announced artists for the DECEMBER 1st show at the HERTZ ARENA in ESTERO, FL (NET NEWS 11/4).

Proceeds from the event will be directed to disaster relief efforts through VOLUNTEER FLORIDA and the COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONS OF SOUTHWEST FLORIDA. All artists are donating their time.

Get more information here.





