ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on TUESDAY (11/22 ) to RCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion DENNIS REESE, XHTZ-XHRM/SAN DIEGO’s KAT SAN ANDRES, BIG BOY’S NEIGHBORHOOD Producer CLARENCE BARNES, KWHT/WALLA WALLA PD JON JENSEN, METRO PHILADELPHIA’s PAUL PERRELLO, former WYYY/SYRACUSE PD KATHY ROWE, WESTWOOD ONE's JAY FOX, KSBJ/HOUSTON PD RANDY FOX, former KYMX & KZZO/SACRAMENTO’s KORY, iHEARTMEDIA/HARRISBURG, PA’s MIKE MILLER, BEASLEY/NEW JERSEY SVP/Regional Market Mgr. DAN FINN, WDCG/RALEIGH APD ALEX MAC, and to RADIO ONE/ST. LOUIS OM/PD DERRICK GREENE.

Celebrating Birthdays on WEDNESDAY (11/23), TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO TRACY JOHNSON, REELWORLD Chairman and Co-Founder MIKE THOMAS, REAZAR PROMOTIONS' BARRY RICHARDS, KOZZ/RENO's KEN ALLEN, WICO-WXJN/OCEAN CITY's EJ FOXX, WARNER RECORDS’ MELISSA HATCHER, former CBS RADIO/LAS VEGAS SVP/Market Mgr. JERRY MCKENNA, STAR ONE MANAGEMENT Pres. STAR FEE, retired WTIC/HARTFORD host GARY CRAIG, INTERSCOPE's MELISSA TAYLOR, TJ MURPHY PRODUCTIONS CEO TOM MURPHY, promotion vet LEILANI SHIU, WAEB-WZZO/Allentown PD JOSH WOLFF, former KSEG/SACRAMENTO PD BRIAN LOPEZ, and WPLW/RALEIGH MD MEL ROSE.

