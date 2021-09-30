Wild

Former EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS PD/midday host RYAN WILD joins MEDIABASE as Support Lead, effective TODAY (11/16).

He shared on FACEBOOK, “Music has always been my passion, and I look forward to this exciting new opportunity to work with some amazingly talented people, and watch the music biz evolve in this ever-changing new world we are in. Those of us in the biz know that EVERY spin matters! Don’t give up! It does get better, but you have to see it through to the very end. Here’s to the road ahead!”

WILD was with WLHK for nearly three years until his departure in 2021. Prior to joining HANK in 2018, WILD was PD for then-SCRIPPS Country WKTI/MILWAUKEE. His experience also includes programming and on-air positions at NRG/OMAHA, as well as in DES MOINES; QUAD CITIES, IA; and at SLACKER RADIO.

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News