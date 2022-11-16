Nickelback: From Rock In Rio To The Garden State

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rock WRAT-F (95.9 THE RAT)/BELMAR, NJ, will host the station’s annual NUTCRACKER BALL with headliner NICKELBACK on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th at STARLAND BALLROOM in SAYREVILLE, NJ.

The show sold out in just minutes thanks to RAT’s ROCK NATION and NICKELBACK fans across the GARDEN STATE..

The band will be celebrating the release of their tenth studio album day of show. "Get Rollin’" is NICKELBACK’s first new album in five years and includes the lead single “San Quentin," which listeners can hear exclusively on 95.9 THE RAT.

WRAT PD/morning show host CARL CRAFT said, “I'm still amazed that we have the legendary NICKELBACK playing our WRAT NUTCRACKER BALL. To put this in perspective: their last live show was three years ago at ROCK IN RIO. There were about 200,000 people there at the time. This year, we'll have about 2,000 at our show.! A band that has sold 50,000,000 records world-wide doing our club-show on the very day their new record drops? Totally amazing and a constant reminder of the power of local radio! For the lucky few who were able to get tickets in the few minutes they were actually on sale, we salute you!”

Opening the concert will be local rockers, REALITY SUITE. For more information, please visit: wrat.com/nutcrackerball

