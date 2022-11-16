Kid Leo (Photo: Janet Macoska / CSU Michael Schwartz Library)

LAWRENCE JAMES TRAVAGLIANTE, better known as KID LEO, his on-air moniker, currently serving as GM and afternoon DJ on SIRIUSXM's "LITTLE STEVEN'S UNDERGROUND GARAGE, will be honored by his alma mater CLEVELAND STATE with a DOCTOR OF HUMANE LETTERS,HONORIS CAUSA.

The broadcasting pioneer, who served at fabled CLEVELAND rock radio station WMMS, can now be referred to as DR. KID LEO.

Commencement exercises at the WOLSTEIN CENTER on DECEMBER 18th will begin at 1 p.m. (CT)

The announcement was made yesterday on CSU's student-run radio station, WCSB by CSU President LAURA J. BLOOMBERG with station DJ RAY CARR during the station's annual RADIOTHON fund drive.

The CLEVELAND native enrolled at CSU for the fall quarter of 1968 with the intention to study engineering, but like many college students, he changed course across 12 quarters of study —from engineering to business and finally, communication,leaving before graduating to join WMMS (THE BUZZARD”) initially as a fill-in disc jockey. During his 16-year tenure at the station, WMMS was consistently regarded as one of the highest-rated radio stations in the country.

He was known for embracing new acts and was credited with breaking many artists in the CLEVELAND market, including BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, JOHN MELLENCAMP, PAT BENATAR, ROXY MUSIC, THE PRETENDERS, CYNDI LAUPER, NEW YORK DOLLS and SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY.

While at WMMS, KID LEO became involved in the campaign to bring the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME to CLEVELAND. He left the station to work as an executive at COLUMBIA RECORDS, where he remained until 2002, creating campaigns for ALICE IN CHAINS, SHAWN COLVIN, TRAIN and others, going on to form LJT ENTERTAINMENT, a music and media-focused consultancy.whose clients included TEACHROCK, the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME and RENEGADE NATION.

Since 2004, KID LEO has been involved with "LITTLE STEVEN'S UNDERGROUND GARAGE." a satellite radio channel-brand, He has won many radio industry awards, including being named one of "The Heavy Hundred of the Music Business" by ROLLING STONE and one of the "Top 10 DJs of All-Time” by CNN.

He now lives in coastal NORTH CAROLINA with his wife of 43 years, JACKIE. They have two children, VALERI (HEDGES) and DION, and one grandchild, ADRIENNE.

