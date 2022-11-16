KGB: Looking For A New Morning Host

After a successful 32-year career of waking up SAN DIEGO as morning host,s DAVE RICHARDS and COOKIE CHAINSAW RANDOLPH are both retiring and leaving iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KGB, with the station seeking a replacement. RICHARDS will continue to have an "ambassadorship" role at the station.

PD and iHEARTMEDIA Director Of Rock Programming SHAUNA MORAN is looking for "an intelligent, funny, authentic host with a proven track record." Candidates from all formats are encouraged to apply.

Please reach out to MORAN at shaunamoran@iheartmedia.com.

