KGB/San Diego Seeking Morning Show Host After Richards, Randolph Leave
by Roy Trakin
November 17, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
After a successful 32-year career of waking up SAN DIEGO as morning host,s DAVE RICHARDS and COOKIE CHAINSAW RANDOLPH are both retiring and leaving iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KGB, with the station seeking a replacement. RICHARDS will continue to have an "ambassadorship" role at the station.
PD and iHEARTMEDIA Director Of Rock Programming SHAUNA MORAN is looking for "an intelligent, funny, authentic host with a proven track record." Candidates from all formats are encouraged to apply.
Please reach out to MORAN at shaunamoran@iheartmedia.com.