Weekend Listening Up

EDISON RESEARCH's SHARE OF EAR database shows that nearly three-quarters of daily audio time among those aged 13+ in the U.S. is spent with music. For most people, most of the time, music is their audio choice.

Research shows from 6a-7a, listeners among all AMERICANS age 13 and over average around 11 minutes of music listening per hour. The data shows similar amounts of listening through the morning with a few fluctuations, then a little dip from noon-1p. Music listening peaks in the 3p-4p hour on weekdays.

The music-listening pattern is different on weekends. Listening gets a bit of a slower start, as expected, but increases steadily through the morning. Music listening peaks in the 10a-11a hour on weekends.

When both graphs are combined, it’s easy to see that once the hourly weekend listening surpasses weekday levels, it stays that way until well into the evening. From 9a to 11p, music listening on weekend days outstrips music listening on weekdays.

The places where weekday and weekend music listening differ most? During 7a-8a, weekdays are the farthest ahead of weekends. During 10a-11a, weekends most definitely have the edge with the biggest lead over weekdays.

The weekday peak of 3p-4p isn’t quite enough to match weekends during the same hour, supporting the idea that weekends were made for music.

