URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA’s retired syndicated host TOM JOYNER's FANTASTIC VOYAGE CRUISE has added Ms. LAURYN HILL to a performing lineup that already includes STEVIE WONDER (NET NEWS 9/4). The cruise will set sail MAY 20-27th, 2023, out of FORT LAUDERDALE with stops at the ports of COZUMEL, CAYMAN ISLANDS, and JAMAICA.

The "Ultimate Party with a Purpose" cruise supports the TOM JOYNER FOUNDATION's program for scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

JOYNER said, “I am so excited that Ms. LAURYN HILL is performing on the TOM JOYNER FANTASTIC VOYAGE 2023. She is one of the best of all time. Cruisers coming to Party with a Purpose® and help raise money for HBCU scholarships won’t be disappointed with what will be an amazing show.”

More performers and seminars will be announced soon. Find out more here.

