Taylor Ticket Meltdown

TUESDAY (11/15) was a tough day for TAYLOR SWIFT fans who suffered a TICKETMASTER service meltdown when her tickets went on sale for the upcoming U.S. leg for the ERAS TOUR beginning in GLENDALE, AZ on FRIDAY, MARCH 17th at the STATE FARM STADIUM,” according to CNBC.

The technical issues have sparked anger from activists and lawmakers to renew strong rhetoric to breakup TICKETMASTER from its parent company LIVE NATION. The two concert behemoths merged in 2010 and the deal has generated strong criticism for its combined size and power.

CNN reported, “@Ticketmaster’s excessive wait times and fees are completely unacceptable, as seen with today’s @taylorswift13 tickets, and are a symptom of a larger problem. It’s no secret that LIVE NATION-TICKETMASTER is an unchecked monopoly,” tweeted Rep. DAVID CICILLINE, currently the Chairman of the ANTITRUST SUBCOMMITTEE of the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE.

And, US Rep. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ tweeted, “Daily reminder that TICKETMASTER is a monopoly, its merger with LIVENATION should never have been approved, and they need to be reined in. Break them up.”

Neither TICKETMASTER nor LIVE NATION has commented on the calls for the breakup but did respond on TUESDAY, via TWITTER, to the technical meltdown that ignited all of the anger.

We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve. — Ticketmaster Fan Support (@TMFanSupport) November 15, 2022

