Fred Jacobs' #TBT Blog Post Looks At Pre-Zoom Focus Groups And More
November 17, 2022
In his latest JACOBS MEDIA #TBT blog post, JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES Pres. FRED JACOBS goes back to 2017. In the posting, JACOBS notes a study by data and analytics firm ENGAGEMENT LABS, and the need for diversity in research tools. JACOBS points to the need to not solely rely on social media for station feedback.
