Blueface (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

Rap artist BLUEFACE (real name JOHNATHAN PORTER) was arrested in LAS VEGAS on TUESDAY (11/15) and charged with attempted murder related to a shooting incident outside of a LAS VEGAS strip club in OCTOBER.

Bond has been set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for JANUARY.

KLAS-TV/LAS VEGAS has more here.

