PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH has announced that TOM HANKS will host “HANKS GIVING,” a day of music hand-picked by the ACADEMY AWARD-winning actor, on NOVEMBER 24th 8-7p (ET). The day will include 100 songs ranging between music from 1956 to a recent duet with ELVIS COSTELLO and HANKS’ wife RITA WILSON.

HANKS' connection to PITTSBURGH includes his forthcoming movie "A MAN CALLED OTTO" and his portrayal of PITTSBURGH’s own MR. ROGERS in "A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD," both filmed in the PITTSBURGH area.

