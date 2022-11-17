Carey (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

MARIAH CAREY has lost her bid to trademark the name "Queen Of CHRISTMAS." CAREY petitioned to trademark the name in 2021, but the U.S. TRADEMARK TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD ruled against her on TUESDAY (11/15).

Singer ELIZABETH CHAN challenged CAREY's attempt to trademark the "Queen Of CHRISTMAS" name and other holiday related requested trademarks.

