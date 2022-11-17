Promoting Metadata Use

SOUNDEXCHANGE has announced that it is supporting the CREDITS DUE international campaign to promote the use of accurate metadata to credit music creators and distribute royalties. The campaign was created by the IVORS ACADEMY OF MUSIC CREATORS and the MUSIC RIGHTS AWARENESS FOUNDATION in 2021.

"Creators deserve fair and accurate compensation for their work, and this starts with ensuring complete and accurate metadata for all recordings at the time of creation," said SOUNDEXCHANGE Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. "Crediting all contributors early in the process will result in accelerated royalty distributions for the millions of sound recordings processed every month by SOUNDEXCHANGE. We applaud CREDITS DUE for their worldwide efforts to improve our industry, and we are thrilled to lend our support as we advocate for technical advancements that will lead to accurate compensation for creators and rightsholders."

"It's great that an organization as proactive as SOUNDEXCHANGE has joined the more than seventy stakeholders from across the music industry supporting Credits Due," said SESSION and the MUSIC RIGHTS AWARENESS FOUNDATION founder NICLAS MOLINDER. "It is only through pan-industry collaboration that we can truly solve the metadata challenge and ensure that all creators are accurately compensated for their work. We hope that this commitment will encourage other organizations to step forward as well as further adoption of new technology platforms, like SESSION Studio, that enable creators to get the reward and recognition they deserve."

