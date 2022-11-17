Colleen

Country artist ALLIE COLLEEN has signed an exclusive booking agreement with APA AGENCY. The signing follows a string of festival and theater dates in 2022 across the U.S. and internationally.

"My team and I are very excited about this new road season with APA," said COLLEEN. "We are so grateful to have spent the time we did at our previous agency, regardless of the decision for change. We cannot wait to return to previous venues as well as see some new places and faces along the way."

APA's JEFF HILL added, "APA is excited to welcome ALLIE COLLEEN to our expanding roster. ALLIE’s undeniable talent, rising star power and work ethic are a great fit for our team and new culture at APA. We are all looking forward to getting her and the band out on the road to new audiences."

