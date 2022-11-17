'Producer Joe' Exits

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated "FREE BEER AND HOT WINGS MORNING SHOW" co-host JOE GASSMANN has exited the show. GASSMAN had been absent from the show without explanation for several weeks.

A statement from GASSMAN's attorney said, "After a 20-year career in radio, JOE GASSMAN has decided to leave the ‘FREE BEER AND HOT WINGS” show. JOE thanks GREG ("FREE BEER" DANIELS), CHRIS ("HOT WINGS" MICHELS), STEVE (MCKIERNAN, Exec. Producer) and KELLY (CHEESEBOROUGH), the loyal listeners and everyone who worked behind the scenes. He looks forward to following the show's success in the years to come. And TOWNSQUARE MEDIA wishes JOE well, also, going forward."

"PRODUCER JOE" had been with the show, based at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Active Rock WGRD/GRAND RAPIDS, since 2005, later moving from Executive Producer to co-host; an arrest for domestic battery in 2018 resulted in a brief suspension until the charges were dropped after two months (NET NEWS 5/22/18).

