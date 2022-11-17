-
WXLO (104.5 XLO)/Worcester, MA Collecting Thanksgiving Food Donations
by Tom Cunningham
November 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC WXLO (104.5 XLO)/WORCESTER, MA will be collecting non-perishable food items for the FRIENDLY HOUSE’s annual THANKSGIVING basket drive on FRIDAY (11/18).
XLO AM drivers JEN CARTER and FRANK FOLEY will be on site for a couple of hours to accept donations in person and register contributors for a special gift card giveaway.