Helping At The Holidays

CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC WXLO (104.5 XLO)/WORCESTER, MA will be collecting non-perishable food items for the FRIENDLY HOUSE’s annual THANKSGIVING basket drive on FRIDAY (11/18).

XLO AM drivers JEN CARTER and FRANK FOLEY will be on site for a couple of hours to accept donations in person and register contributors for a special gift card giveaway.

