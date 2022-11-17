11/17 Research

Each THURSDAY morning, Contemporary Christian song test scores are available from ALL ACCESS and MEDIABASE through RATETHEMUSIC.



PDs and MDs can sort scores and dig into age ranges here. After selecting the age range, make sure to click the "get report" button. Just know that it defaults to Persons 12+.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH added, "It's so helpful to have multiple points of data for your programming tool belt."



Bookmark this page and set a reminder to visit each THURSDAY morning for the latest research.







