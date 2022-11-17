Wadsworth, Bell, Henninger and Smith (clockwise from top left)

NASHVILLE-based record label AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT has added four new staffers across two departments. MIKE WADSWORTH has joined the team as a Coordinator in the A&R department. RYAN BELL has been hired as the Publicity Manager and MADISON SMITH and MCKENNAN HENNINGER have joined as Account Managers in the marketing department.

AVERAGE JOES VP/Marketing ANDREW DAVIS said, “As the company continues to expand into various media verticals, it’s important that we keep adding quality staff to support AVERAGE JOES and its creators, whether in music or film, to fulfill their individual visions.”

AVERAGE JOES provides music marketing, distribution, and label services for clients including COLT FORD, MONTGOMERY GENTRY, BRYAN MARTIN, JOSH MIRENDA, CHARLIE FARLEY, SARAH ROSS, SAM GROW, AUSTIN TOLLIVER, LENNY COOPER, and CYPRESS SPRING.

