'Opry Live' Benefits Toys For Tots (Photo: Circle Network)

CIRCLE NETWORK will air three special "OPRY LIVE" episodes to benefit TOYS FOR TOTS featuring Country artists LAUREN ALAINA, LUKE COMBS, DARIUS RUCKER, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DUSTIN LYNCH and more. The episodes will begin airing on NOVEMBER 26th at 8/9p (CT), and wrap on DECEMBER 10th. During the shows, the artists team up to encourage Country music fans to donate to the U.S. MARINE CORPS RESERVE's TOYS FOR TOTS program.

CIRCLE GM DREW REIFENBERGER said, “The holiday season is all about giving back and spreading joy. Teaming up with some of Country music’s biggest stars to help drive home the TOYS FOR TOTS mission is the perfect partnership for us at CIRCLE. To our audience - please enjoy the OPRY LIVE performances and donate what you can to this great cause!”

The show schedule:

• NOVEMBER 26th: MARTY STUART 30th OPRY Anniversary ft. STUART, GARY MULE DEER, JONTAVIUS WILLIS, DEL McCOURY BAND

• DECEMBER 3rd: OPRY: USO Holiday Special ft. JOSH TURNER, CRAIG MORGAN, ALAINA, UNDERWOOD, JESSIE JAMES DECKER, COMBS, THE WAR & TREATY

• DECEMBER 10th: ASHLEY McBRYDE (OPRY induction), TERRI CLARK and JOSS STONE (OPRY debut)

Throughout these three episodes, a QR code will be available for viewers to scan and donate live, but even if a show is missed, the opportunity to donate will remain open throughout the holiday season by visiting the OPRY’S TOYS FOR TOTS donation page.

« see more Net News