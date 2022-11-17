World Cup Talk

APPLE NEWS and MEADOWLARK MEDIA have launched a limited-run podcast on the WORLD CUP with a pair of very familiar faces and voices to U.S. soccer fans. Actor BRENDAN HUNT, "Coach Beard" on APPLE TV+'s "TED LASSO," and NBC SPORTS soccer studio host REBECCA LOWE are the hosts of "AFTER THE WHISTLE," debuting TODAY and running through the tournament with multiple episodes released each week following key matches via APPLE NEWS in the U.S. and APPLE PODCASTS in 103 countries and regions.

“APPLE loves soccer -- from TED LASSO to MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER, and now two of the game’s most exciting voices delivering listeners their take on all of the biggest moments of the tournament,” said APPLE SVP/Services EDDY CUE. “We’re proud to offer our users around the world great ways to follow all the excitement with AFTER THE WHISTLE and in APPLE NEWS.”

