You can avoid one-upping yourself, co-host, guest, or even worse, a listener, writes ALL ACCESS' TODD STACH in this week's 'Beyond The 615' column, and he offers assistance in finding your one solid exit line to end a conversation.



STACH writes, "Imagine that you’re telling someone a story to someone and that person starts nodding like a bobble head sitting on a pickup truck dashboard. Then, before you know it, they have the audacity to finish your sentence. Even worse they go on to one-up your story with one of their own! Sometimes on-air conversations can end like that too. I hear solo shows, team shows, and even podcasts throw in a “one-up” during the exit. Yes, individuals can “one-up” themselves by saying something extra at the end of an on-air break that they didn’t need to say. I affectionately call this an 'up yours.'"



